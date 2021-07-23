Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 185,953 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Vera Bradley worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

