Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

