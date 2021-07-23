Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 171,744 Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QELL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

QELL stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

