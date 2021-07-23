Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.47.

ARVN stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

