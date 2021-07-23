Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $153.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $89.91 and last traded at $89.27. 1,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Arvinas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 109,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

