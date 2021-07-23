Ascential’s (AIAPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AIAPF opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

