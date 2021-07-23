Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 849 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,248% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE ASH opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

