Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $313.38 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $321.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

