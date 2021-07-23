ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96. ASOS has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.