Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Shares Down 7.3%

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

Aspyra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aspyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.