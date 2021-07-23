Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

