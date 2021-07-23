AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,459 ($110.52) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,323.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.