AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,459 ($110.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,323.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

