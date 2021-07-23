Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 433,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

