Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.10

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $728.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,256 shares of company stock worth $770,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

