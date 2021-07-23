Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.20. 135,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,440,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

