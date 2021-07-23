AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

