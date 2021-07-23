AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.19-176.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.93 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 748,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.