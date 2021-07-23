aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of aTyr Pharma worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE).

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.