AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $14.61 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

