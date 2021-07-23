Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover Buys 25,000 Shares

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,006 shares in the company, valued at C$805,504.50.

CVE:AUN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.80. 164,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,218. The company has a quick ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a market cap of C$220.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Aurcana Silver in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.14 target price on the stock.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

