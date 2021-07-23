AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.72. 812,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

