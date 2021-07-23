AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,617.89

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,617.89 and last traded at $1,616.54, with a volume of 529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,593.90.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

