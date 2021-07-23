Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report sales of $91.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.93 million and the highest is $91.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $79.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVID. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,538 shares of company stock worth $2,433,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

