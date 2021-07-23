Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.