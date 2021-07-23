Axcella Health (AXLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Axcella Health to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.