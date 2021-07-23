Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.31. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

