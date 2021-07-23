Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

