Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,087 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the typical volume of 200 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:BW opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

