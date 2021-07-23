Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $97.72 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

