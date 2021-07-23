Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires 1,646 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,001,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 11.3% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Incyte worth $2,600,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $107.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

