Baker BROS. Advisors LP Buys 6,875,255 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Verastem worth $42,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 328,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verastem by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Verastem stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

