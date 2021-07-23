Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $10.20 Million in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 222,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after buying an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,877,589 in the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,975. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

