Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $97.34 Million in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,574,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,337,000. Talis Biomedical makes up 0.4% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 29.55% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $13,236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $5,205,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 4,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,744. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

