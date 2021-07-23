Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.68% of Floor & Decor worth $168,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

