Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $1,033,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

IT stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

