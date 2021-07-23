Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.82% of Zillow Group worth $263,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 691.48 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

