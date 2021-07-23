Bamco Inc. NY Sells 17,792 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $148,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

