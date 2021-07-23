Bamco Inc. NY Sells 25,211 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $375,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,001. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

