Bamco Inc. NY Sells 37,923 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $216,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.13. 4,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,504. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

