Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.97% of Wix.com worth $464,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

WIX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $303.65. 4,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.08. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.