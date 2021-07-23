Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

