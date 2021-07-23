Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of CIB opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.