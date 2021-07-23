Bank of Montreal Can Has $31,000 Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDT were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

