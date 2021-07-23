Bank of Montreal Can Has $32,000 Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 457.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 120.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.8% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $358.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

