Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alector were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

