Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBIV. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 59.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

