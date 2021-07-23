Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

