Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

