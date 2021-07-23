Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Immunovant by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.